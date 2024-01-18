Jennifer Coolidge to star in new movie based on Minecraft game

Jennifer Coolidge will star in the live-action movie based on the video game Minecraft. The film is currently shooting in New Zealand and also stars Jason Momoa and Jack Black.

January 18, 2024

