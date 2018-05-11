-
Now Playing: Celebs and comedians hit the red carpet for the 11th annual Stand Up for Heroes event
-
Now Playing: Red Hot Chili Peppers perform at Stand Up for Heroes fundraiser
-
Now Playing: Jimmy Carr and Jim Gaffigan perform for veterans
-
Now Playing: 'Dancing With The Stars' behind-the-scenes
-
Now Playing: Pete Davidson mocks veteran Dan Crenshaw on 'Saturday Night Live'
-
Now Playing: 'Queer Eye' star Jonathan Van Ness shows off his 'reality star side hustle'
-
Now Playing: 'Outlander' heartthrob Sam Heughan aka #KiltDaddy visits Times Square
-
Now Playing: Claire Foy opens up about 'Girl in the Spider's Web'
-
Now Playing: The Spice Girls announce reunion tour
-
Now Playing: Demi Lovato out of rehab, on the town
-
Now Playing: Alec Baldwin faces assault, harassment charges after alleged parking dispute
-
Now Playing: The Spice Girls are expected to announce a new UK tour
-
Now Playing: Ariana Grande released a new song titled "Thank U, Next"
-
Now Playing: Tom Hanks says get those hankies out for 'Toy Story 4'
-
Now Playing: 'House of Cards' returns
-
Now Playing: Alec Baldwin accused of punching man over parking space
-
Now Playing: Tom Cruise recreates 32-year-old 'Top Gun' scene
-
Now Playing: Michelle Williams jokes she's 'a little behind' with 'Destiny's Child' pregnancy pact
-
Now Playing: Hugh Jackman plays Sen. Gary Hart in 'The Front Runner'
-
Now Playing: Insomniac Theater: 'The Nutcracker and the Four Realms' and 'Bohemian Rhapsody'