Transcript for Joaquin Phoenix calls out 'systemic racism' during BAFTAs speech

Award show season is almost over at the British academy film awards were handed out Joaquin Phoenix was named best actor for his role in the super villain movie Joker. Solidifying his fighters and on songs Oscar favorite. He says acceptance speech last night to touch on a hot button issue. I think that we send a very clear message to people of color that you're not welcome here. This is not a self righteous condemnation. Because I'm ashamed to say that on. Part of the problem I. The NAFTA is were rightly criticized following the nominations they couldn't because no actors of color. Were included Renee Zellweger continued her winning ways with best actress for her portrayal of Judy Garland in the bio biopic Judy. And World War I epic 191717. Prizes including. Best picture and best director the baptists are ultimate good predictor who will win at the Academy Awards and cite.

