Jovan Adepo discusses Emmy nomination

More
Adepo is nominated for best supporting actor in a limited series or movie for his role in “Watchmen.”
3:01 | 09/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jovan Adepo discusses Emmy nomination

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:01","description":"Adepo is nominated for best supporting actor in a limited series or movie for his role in “Watchmen.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"73138261","title":"Jovan Adepo discusses Emmy nomination","url":"/Entertainment/video/jovan-adepo-discusses-emmy-nomination-73138261"}