Transcript for June 6, 2015: Avicii talks about his relationship with his family

Among homeless and like an actress. Or this is an actress. And I come from collect from brother used in actor and my. Mine. The stuff that this is a senior. Like at its old you know although he bought it through very creative finally so it's for a fund. Get everyone together we how like real good. For a for a late two hours where we just get the hang out almost the whole found mean which was really really crew. Guangdong that in ages wind always you know witted and I call it is yanked panels lot of this stuff for me. And mine long I always kind of kicked. Back and world and I'm trying to get my Brothers. Two to come what's. And tried you know because that's my mean. The main line and king communication now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.