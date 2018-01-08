Transcript for Katy Perry makes a surprise visit to a sick young fan

Listen to this campaign you get Katy Perry to surprise a young cancer patient from Australia worked. After the twins Fehr responded to a request to reach out to the American Idol judge she thought about this you won't raise more was diagnosed with a brain tumor early this you look at this picture. The recovery kept her from going to capers conscious of our oldest sister took to Twitter Sherry grace's story they went viral and and then went through Katy Perry coming to grace's home. Not only to me who person which even sang three songs far right there. In her living. I loved that sell down our script to Katie Herrington that's awesome.

