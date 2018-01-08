Katy Perry makes a surprise visit to a sick young fan

More
Eight-year-old Grace Moores was diagnosed with a brain tumor in April and had to have surgery last week, according to Australia's ABC.
0:35 | 08/01/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Katy Perry makes a surprise visit to a sick young fan
Listen to this campaign you get Katy Perry to surprise a young cancer patient from Australia worked. After the twins Fehr responded to a request to reach out to the American Idol judge she thought about this you won't raise more was diagnosed with a brain tumor early this you look at this picture. The recovery kept her from going to capers conscious of our oldest sister took to Twitter Sherry grace's story they went viral and and then went through Katy Perry coming to grace's home. Not only to me who person which even sang three songs far right there. In her living. I loved that sell down our script to Katie Herrington that's awesome.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56973890,"title":"Katy Perry makes a surprise visit to a sick young fan","duration":"0:35","description":"Eight-year-old Grace Moores was diagnosed with a brain tumor in April and had to have surgery last week, according to Australia's ABC.","url":"/Entertainment/video/katy-perry-makes-surprise-visit-sick-young-fan-56973890","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.