Transcript for R. Kelly's younger brother speaks out, says he's afraid the singer might harm himself

I'm Linda Davis in Chicago for ABC news live after. A 47 year old woman from the suburbs of Chicago ultimately came up with both 100000 dollars to get amount of jail. She's signed the bond slipped simply as. A friend. Is out of jail after three nights behind bars. The embattled singer seen leaving court Monday evening making his way to a horde of media after pulling together the 100000. Dollars needed for bail this singer made his first stop at this local McDonald's his hood pulled up wearing sunglasses. Leader visiting Chicago cigar bar his first taste of freedom after tearing the 4 Chicago judge Monday morning. In an orange jumpsuit pleading not guilty to ten counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault charges time. Kelly could be facing decades behind bars his estranged brother telling me he now fears for the artists safety. I've known that Robert missile capabilities he is not. Jail. If he goes to jail he needs to be watched are you concerned about other people harming him or him harmless concerned about other people on him as will would be reason watts saying rappers. Might harm his self. It's because he doled more to face. Gained eight groups. Do you think that this is the end of his career. I think that this is a possibility did it could be the end of his life. He's got the go. He needs and you can sit up there and do the things that he's accused the door and and and treat people that way and you sleep good at writing and go back in the studio when you make another haven and you're did you know that people's. Demographic thinks that so they overlook what to do. They go get help. That's a problem he had he sick almost like a person this. This old school to a person did you know that has an addiction. Kelly is accused of assaulting four alleged victims between 1998. And 2010. Three of whom were said to be underage attorney Michael other night he says he now represents two Kelly accusers. And handed over a second video to prosecutors Monday claiming that 55 minute tape shows Kelly sexually assaulting a fourteen year old victim included in the indictment potential evidence Kelly's attorney is looking to discredit I have no reason to believe. That there isn't any tape. Of mr. Kelly acting inappropriately and religion these days as all of this comes on the heels of that explosive lifetime jockey series surviving. No matter how demeaning UCL a CE. You can't always is clear loan weeding. We're several women allege the singer used his fame to control and abuse them claims Kelly vehemently denies. Kelly has of family court hearing on March 6 a deal with back child support payments he is due back in criminal court on March 22 if convicted. He faces up to as many as seventy years behind bars for the allegations against him. Here at Chicago. Linda Davis ABC news Chicago.

