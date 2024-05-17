Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 chart

Kendrick Lamar is topping the charts. Did his beef with Drake boost him? Find out that and more music headlines in The Drop!

May 17, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live