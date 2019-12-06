Transcript for Kevin Durant's injury in the spotlight

all right guys and Game five of the N B A Finals was no doubt bitter sweet for the Golden State Warriors. They made Ah, much needed come back, but not without a major sacrifice. Kevin Durant coming into play on a calf injury and ending up with an Achilles injury that could keep him off the court for an entire season. So listen to his mother wanted to ran emotional this morning on G M. A. Because my son is an adult now, and MBA, it's his employer. I chose not to respond, but after they question him about injury and faking an injury using the injury for his benefit, I thought that was really hard because that compromise or talked about his character and his integrity. And I know that's not who my son is. All right, So I want to bring in Dr Mark. He's a former NFL football player and now, ah, sports medicine doctor in orthopedic surgeon. We're happy that you're with us because Kevin Durant he flew to New York yesterday for an M. R I, and we're just curious. Do you think his first injury created this more serious injury Now, with a potential. Thorne. Achilles. You know, I think Hindsight's 2020. So obviously there was some weakness of that Achilles tendon. Nothing said, just a calf muscle strain. If anything should have been protective of that Achilles because it would have decreased his strength of his calf. Now he was. He was obviously cleared to play, and he did. Would that have been your recommendation? They didn't multiple memorize. So obviously the doctor. I felt like it was more of a calf muscle strain in isolation. Therefore, if he had practiced and he tested it and he was okay that he was safe in the play, I was looking at what they were looking at. I would have agreed with them in hindsight, obviously not a great idea, given that he's a ruptured Achilles tendon. And if you could just give us an idea of what this means in terms of time off and recovery. If it is in fact, a Tauron Achilles heel attendant well, when professional at ease their Achilles on Lee, 66% returned to play alright and of those, 66 percent will turn to the same medal Now, Kobe Bryant, Dominique Wilkins, they both came back, and we're really good players after an Achilles rupture, but returned to play is like 10 to 12 months. So it could be that he misses next season as well. All right, Dr Mark, we appreciate you joining us, and we we sure hope that he's all right.

