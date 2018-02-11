Transcript for Kids cry, scream over Jimmy Kimmel Halloween candy prank

Next day was the night after Halloween so of course that Mangini camels annual kids I hate all your candy Halloween prank lot of people think it's cruel. Others call it shoot. We're checking out the highlights. My immune to any government must meet me on hand to her it's all gonna bring it. It slumped any sense 208. Pay eight and then. Hurt. Roughly in the print you brought. Month periods. He sold me. Miller yeah. No matter hand candy. Hey now I am home. And Aaron iron laying here can't you mainline. You to sweep its growth. How how fast who have you ever tried it with your try it now I am I don't know that I be able to live detail. I told him that I ate all live Halloween candy but I love that kid at all he's still human law that kid is Smart.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.