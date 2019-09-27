Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Kristin Chenoweth on Dolly and Reba
Com. Okay. Oh yeah. Over the.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"1:25","description":"Kristin Chenoweth talks about her new \"female-empowered album\" “For the Girls” and why it was important to her to include Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"65905700","title":"Kristin Chenoweth on Dolly and Reba","url":"/Entertainment/video/kristin-chenoweth-dolly-reba-65905700"}