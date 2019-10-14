Transcript for Kurtis Blow discusses dance event The Hip Hop Nutcracker

It Candice Williams eighty feet radio of course is general men this fine fine specimen is sitting right across from me if they hip hop legend I am so blessed to have. The incomparable. Curtis blow hi how are you are doing great thank you brand me of chorus I added I'm and the lenders all mind because clearly you are one. Veep high in the air is there legend. The V man of mystery and big mystery dogging him because you know he is someone who created something that many people always with going to be a fat. Ryan essentially became one of the things that we look to for pop culture. Thank you so much for your contributions. And today we have so much to get into because they're talking about another year another successful year of the hip hop nutcracker in which you hold hands. So talk a little bit about the hip hop nutcracker because I find it. It's kind of funny to me because. When you think of hip hop automatically think nutcracker. Oh yeah. Well it is up play a a family outing and in any event. Or the holiday season you know and an end and it's the greatest time of year of course you don't November December. We have those realities. In the U this period of love is in the air and everyone is hugging on each others this has shown man managed just trying to think people will put network you all year long and I don't have this. That. Was geared toward the holiday season of course first and foremost a Russian earned Moscow. And Tchaikovsky. And not a ballet and then. A big sound of August her and just to modernize it is what we do and so you see a lot of breakdance content today classical music and that's incredible honesty we also have a DJ who does a lot of interaction with an electric violinist. And it's it's great great great show something that I think everyone should come out and see at least once union lifetime because. You know I'm the host. I come out first and I get everyone ready when the play and can come back to Dole's losing abuse own thin is just joyous occasion. He adds it definitely is in this patsy start 2014 if I'm correct yeah and so it's been around for a while also is definitely you know if you haven't had property to go see need to go see because every action packed as described now. And idea I think it lending this something that is very old world with hit pop. Is is so creative in so much fun not talk about just a little bit about kind of he is again you you introduced the show with some of the hip hop that many and have grown up let you know I mean I rarely. It's been almost two decades now. So it's kind of like your ear reminding us just kind of the origins and then also kind of talking about that class of production what's your favorite part of of being in this whole kind of production year after year what kinda keep bringing you back. While there are few parts humid going around. I guess the story is is really big. To me you know and just having. A story about two young people Foreman pain and their love creates house national magic. In defeat evil. And we need and now more than ever. You know. Being a part of the cast and crew working together with bug. When he torrid five people who you know give their all through this production in these incredible Beck's age you know Justin loved as. He's shown around you know and everyone from that dances to. He'd he'd be you know the direct earned the stage manager in its incredible just to be a part of this whole big theme not our call -- army and army of love you. You know its burden of around the nation doing the holidays he. Yan well let's let's talk a little bit about just how you know you mention army but I think you're also forced to be reckoned with of course and paying. V one and only Curtis Lowe and as a pioneer of of hip hop. I'll I want to talk a little bit about kind of just your journey because years ago you became a minister. Brand guy I think many people you know were. Initially surprise but it now makes so much sense because you offer such an important message on and I want to talk a little bit about how you. Re launch the hip hop charts at greater hood memorial AME church in Harlem on about your hip pop music service because. (%expletive) at many people we kinda see a little bit of what. Now currently he is happening with Kanye West the lower our engine aero all that. Well you know. It is communications. It's it's it's. How we communicate. Each other in this called. And being a communications major when I was in college I was learning about all of the great or raiders about time I Winston Churchill and Barbara Jordan and Malcolm X Martin Luther King means that a you know all of these beaches and I found that we have different windows as the or raiders of our time communicators. Bratton the end of focal point of hip hop today is the one that keeps is ending with six. Politics is journalism. You know broadcasting television and radio broadcasting. Is also ministry. Found out that the greatest because the greatest or readers of all time where their ministers or preachers and teachers in there Ian Martin Luther king and Malcolm X and people like that you know I saw that there was a possibility that you know week could go down this road and prepare ourselves to be DD. And the most passionate or raiders so about time. And you know be in a deejay in a break dancer during that time I was like. Bowl in never me. I mean that's a good road but I don't think I'll be a preacher. Lay knew that I know god has the planned prayer group. I was just repairing. I was preparing me. Or it is. Such a time is this as we say. And so on the years went by of course you know McNamee if you Al loans then. Became successful and popular which was another. Part of God's when. I am. So. I finally. Got to a point where us there wise this. This it is this all life has to offer. You know. Isn't as a word I studying college inn and and philosophy he called the T though. And that means no purpose in what is your purpose that we all try to iron out purpose and light from everybody. Basic he wants to be happy. Somebody once we. You know. And so we searched this happiness what makes you have is that money. United to drugs. Is it is it is it love is his six. You know all these things I've had all these things the more I got them more became no more wanted to you know more money I got into more money how wanted to more you know sex I got the more sex are one you know. And so I just became greedy and was like I just sat down and some sly you know is this. All their life has to offer and I just picked up the Bible and started reading the Bible. And that was it from me you know just learning all the stories have found that I had an old soul and I loved all those movies that came out you know they've been heard in the Bible in her old man in ten commandments all those movies were incredible. And and there are in the Bible we know you know. With the with the real strong and sand sin was in the Bible I'm line while all these great guys that are my heroes growing up as a kid. In the Bible Bible stories and on got a revelations in Bristol blow. No became a mission need to finished old Bible. Once I got the revelations I think why I need to get my other when Jesus comes back and started going the terrors and in the Bible studies that my house in. I went back to new York and started my own ministry called hip -- church. And men a couple of ministers who motivated me to go back to school they would get my own degree in and I became ordained. As a minister and -- was just. All the miracles that up scene. Have been how many people came to Christ with the hip hop church in. It's being around this is awesome awesome. Religion. You know a lot of people. Try to stray away from religion nowadays but premieres it's a big part of my heart and who I am and I'm having more fun now. Than I ever had as Libya's a Christian. So winning concierge service I mean when you hear hip hop church what what does that exactly mean I mean are there. You know do you in the middle discernment the hybrid cannot in the hip pop verse rhyme or anything like this mind what that exactly means well basic now. Basically is church is just like a church you go to 1 every Sunday morning and then in C. A procession no UC prayer you have words shared in his acquire and then minister comes down he preaches a Serbia and is all took call we do the same thing but which is presented with a pop where hip hop flavor is so well we'll have a G DJ in the Terry's GG GG's. The cut now and then and an out choir is a little more on here you know we have a lot of God's wrath. I'm. In the mentor to a few. My Prodi jays are called them. Who are now bonafide. Costs rappers do in this thing represented and we call and ministering in song. And and that's one of the things I think that god this is why god created so we can give back to god but basically the hip hop chairs his church is Turner's. June Jesus is in the center. Of the hip hop church you know an 8888. People come to our church and in look for hip hop or maybe Curtis blow but they leave we Jesus. And you know enemy SOA and and then we have light just like hip hop is no dress cool. You can Wear what you want and where you who you have back with Eugene doesn't matter god isn't worried about what's on your back he's where about what's in your heart. You know all Asians as a -- you aged as a man your race your religion. It doesn't we open the doors or anyone to come in and just worship you want to pray and give thanks to experience that lets you and and and and and you know secure feed off on the ground. And turn your life around. And it's interesting because you know I am will rather I'm Kerry is because you know. You have a lot of old rule no. People in the cherry. That feel like perhaps. That feel like maybe this wasn't. How it's supposed to be right but clearly we've moved. In a progressive way and now we have those like Kanye West who was now doing his own church service thing how do you feel about. Artists like Kanye West doing that because again people may feel a certain way because. It did the previous or the current mess it is he has along with it wild you know it is the idea of praising god and worshiping god. It's also kind of. No room I think is awesome. The fact that you know god bills and bless his people who win popularity. In talent. And all the gifts that he gives out whether this prophecy or. He in the non. And these city kids that you know Gagne has more and he's gifts that god has bestowed upon his life and I think news for a reason Tonya got on me he reminds me of myself. So my ex. I wish I wish I would have like when I was at the brakes on the brakes is number one record in the country unify would have just you know gone down that road that I went twenty years later. Wow how many people who live sack could have touched and you know it's it's. Eased in the position right now to bring a lot of people into the kingdom. And you know we all off fishes then man who call us. And and that's what god wants you know he he wants. Every need to band he once had every had to bow and praised them we we serve are jealous guy and on DA is working down that road too to really make an impact on society. And he he's. Right out there and and and and front. I mean in and I think disagree great awesome awesome thanks Snoop Dogg to Snoop Dogg is recorded gospel album. Her party has one coming out to. Oh inches down. The possibilities. And potential. Rappers like essay when I studied in college. You know you can guess is a creature in every rapper if he. In if you just want to. McCain. Realized. That's mean you know I never thought about it like that but now that you kinda given me this is Gerry Meehan and would it all together I can see that as well. Now I I also have to say congratulations. Because you know recently we had the fortieth anniversary of your debut single if missed wrapping well. That's her idea and released 1979. I think right so I'm we know that that song basically ignited as I said before earlier hit pop which. That's right you know and the right now or forty years. Past that's. Can take us back sued that moment when you were recording the song and you saw the song cottages peak legs of its own. I mean I I have to assume now looking back you know that I have to be heartwarming to see how he made bad impact what do my favorite yes. I mean Chris who's rat you know and it's about holiday season and say about good five's in and the love that is read around. My favorite time of the year of course and and I want to be known as the Christmas as a rapper. You know and it's about the birth of Christ that's what Christmas is. Chris minutes. Christ bird. And next. Most incredible just looking guy off or song with Christmas Brad and here it is forty years later among minister. You know represent in his support in Mon gospels of Jesus Christ amen. So while god had a plan where Meehan mine life and and and new instance while it's it's amazing to see forty years later but. I remember when I birds. We're in writing that strain. Maholm. Who would be carrying their go downtown tends BO. First time in this media on the headphones. And if it dammit the of the music was something I never heard group or no mom I'm plane in parts hands and communities send news in now signed block parties and stuff like that needs. Crazy clothes that had known the worst sound system this afternoon. You know that's who we cut the Mike to get more power come from the microphone even. Everything with meaning a mere inches. At best sounding. Music. Ever that I heard and and that was motivating to us to be a part of that so. I'm writing down on the train before it go to this duty and I'm writing lyrics. On the train. And when I get to the studio and I put on these headphones meant it was amazing. To be in this new deal for the first time in tunis. You know being able to represent. And in new continue to represented from that lean on. Many many albums later. And I also want to have you kind of reminisced if you don't mind about your first major hip hop film crash or groove can you know you had. Of course there was a T viewers the muscles than in the run DMV. It was all these kind of come and boy and that foyer and coming together there and I I have to just imagine what that was like in the he some are long gone but. Talk about just that space that you were in and in what that would like I mean you know to me it's one of the iconic. Moments again rank any end in a brown humans. Just an amazing time again you know most of my life isn't isn't. Was like a dream world. You know naming a dream in this life. Reality it was reality. When he was village green light allies so wins or in this is such a fun job that we have been. Being around people like Larry Smith who was my bass player and band leader for orange crush band I'm I'm fan I started 81 and then they went on to become incredible produces and Larry dues for Indian CN Houdini. Davey DMX who also did Jimmy's eyes that are run DMC and help me out with a lot of my music. He was very talented DJ duke who could play instrument musical instruments on the I was around musicians than it was incredible so when Russell. Who is like. Would agree he was a sociology major so he understood. Masses then and the movements then. We've put together. A dynasty. And nice thing you know with all of these moves once you meet Eisner came on board rest in peace. There Brent DNC wins run DMC hit. And after that you know every group wanted to be a partner rush reductions in that management net team. That we had and so when the movie came about you know it was just another one of those you know options that we had that we took in new ways one that was incredible it is to be a part and everyone kind of shy you know it's it's you know part of your fat or his RM Olympian in this duty they were. You know car no car ago no one is a hall of and they a couple of houses. Him and cars and buses in everything. You know inches. This year. Honest he and and just revived these guys are a mystery off of this three new. You know that made me feel good MAQ Phil good in your heart when you can help EO as a producer. You know. You look at people and and they have dream thing you make their dreams into reality. You know I mean that's a job or dues you know and so the movie was like. Our dream. Come true. I was working really hard to and that Thomas Duce in the fat boys album this second now owns reduce in my America album with the far rule the world song. And not. Damn right old and and not get through their Chris grew soundtrack. I was producing three Al bones at the same time had deadlines that in the month announced corn we difference do used throughout the day and it was a lot of hard work and I had to wake up early in the morning 6 AM you can then make it on the say they'd be you know available for the film. And so you know there's a lot of lot of hard work for me personally. And I took a a couple of years off after that. But it was great as we have people come down like prince came down and hung out with us on this you know it's important she of the and it is being around the fat boys do in that time in and in the boxes who come burner remember. When was this guy's name who are killed in Puerto Rico he's. Macho Camacho was a very good friend of ours and he was hanging around and said every day he felt we had a lot of people come around then when the movie with me we had the if you Mir over at studio fifty war and he had this set the block down that never I never saw anything like. So many people outside who couldn't get in in the pulleys and everybody horses and all of that stuff man who is. Re easy. Wound analysts like big time create time and I just thank god for those a those moments you know in with some respond. What a time to be alive and witness that he now yeah and you know Mac Donald that forever but I also have talk about you know. You mentioned. I ruled the world and your your your music has been sampled in and take in tit tit for these new RR it is obviously not as in the you know next and all these other artists who have taken it to pieces of union because it's so iconic. I'm sure the hasn't make you feel good I mean I would do you think about you know looking at hip hop. Today and me what are your thoughts on January and has come from those initials ages. Well you know I'm want to keep positive and and and not hate him like I hater on the sideline. Let I'd get a lot. My appearance. He blew my Asian movie younger who don't like the new traps town and today but I kind of night. And kids created you know it's still music it's new. Is rap is just a difference IO. But I still lag mom boom that you know in the conscious rappers of course like I lived quietly in. Cancer wrapped her used to and it's being even Kendrick Lamar you know. Nice nice ninety's lose nice rhymes whose wraps today arm or. More complicated. Faster today we year. What do you know of their mean. Incredible thing about hip hop today you travel outside of America. You could a different countries. Go to Germany in Iraq and German now. You go to Spain the records and it's been wrench in over here France then it's incredible Japanese over Egypt CNN and these rappers are the number one top pop artist India country. And it's incredible to see how hip hop and is a marquee. Outside of America. But outside of America they have embraced hip hop but they made it their own culture is so. Did the is an American rap scene in Germany. Small American rats know you and a ruler group new program room. But. They have or use Germany in hip hop rap scene and it's incredible Odyssey how you know countries outside of America have embrace him. That and that night I am assuming that has to make you feel good knowing you are one of those. Pioneers who brought us yeah now know anything in. Oh I think opinions are important and now they see your opinion matter is I'm now looking at this and I guess we said what. Since 4546. Years now you say picking a glimpse looking at you know all that and season have come. Asked EU. Would you say are your top five. Rule top fired. Me. My cell. A pair is blow. Incurs walker. Chair. Well yeah you can be diplomatic. Senate democratic. I'm joking around his joking you know of course I lags he's the and I am in my mind. Injure glow mark future like his chance Nuys. A lot of good represented in. And have you. I know we talked a lot about you know people that you are. I guess you'd say mentoring with in the church and you talk to or horror you know. Worked with now current mean any artist that you mentioned or. Are there any artists as you specifically look working with at this point. Well I'm I'm talking to roc nation right now and trying to get with Jay-Z and meek mill with the criminal justice reform. Working hard on that as a matter of fact we're going to rikers I and then from Wednesday. Do you indigent. I would want to say. Spirits who were even. But. Basically it's a program where the inmates about 20250. Inmates. And will be no insists. Bring in the gospel to them and I would love to work we're Kanye West from trying to get intense for him now because he's now getting into the gospels and it is sort of say thank you to hand man and offer my support with a hip hop chairs as -- national pretty much international. And we have churches all around the country. I've been on tour is who we visited fifty over fifty churches around the country. And I've heard that there are like maybe about 2000 hip hop churches in America. And so my my mission is who's trying to unite all of the churches and made his big he used. Unified ministry. And then would be so Powell oh. I love that. Well I I feel like you're the right person to do parents missed the blow I appreciate you. Stopping by ABC radio just gobbled up in about nutcracker until much more bridal chorus. Tickets are male now re yes and we can CU in new Jerry Z add yet it's happening all act what censored new war rain. NJ pack NJ Mac Jersey performing arts center on December 20 and 21. And we also BM Brooklyn and two kinks here on December 15. One wrong on so once again so happy to have you here to talk about all this of course you guys have not checked it out please if you take up in about nutcracker. Posted by this man legendary the icon acres low. Eight Q again for stopping by ABC radio Marc mentioned thank you yes Candice Williams signing off the next time.

