Latino representation in Hollywood could generate $18 billion, says study

A new study by McKinsey & Company details the lack of representation in Hollywood and its financial impact. ABC News' Maria Elena Salinas speaks to an author of the report and actor John Leguizamo.

March 8, 2024

