Laufey on her new music: 'I was not expecting to find an audience like this'

ABC News' Phil Lipof spoke with Grammy-nominated musician, composer, and singer Laufey about her record-breaking new album "Bewitched."

November 29, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live