Trump says JFK files will be released on Tuesday

President Donald Trump told reporters that over 80,000 pages of documents related to the assassination of JFK will be released on Tuesday.

March 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live