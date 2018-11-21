Transcript for LeBron James returns to Cleveland

We have some important news for Cleveland LeBron James is returning to his home city this time. As an opponent tonight. With the lakers so question is how will he be received ESPN's chin NATO war McKay. Has more on that today what do you think does he get cheers or does he get news. Well I find it ironic Diane that LeBron James returns to Cleveland for the first time as a Los Angeles Laker right before Thanksgiving because it gives the NBA and Cleveland fan so much to be thankful or. Thankful that he was born and raised an Akron Ohio was drafted to become his hometown hero and spends seven season there. Thankful that he actually went to the Miami Heat where he learned how to win and took that blueprint. Brought it back to Cleveland and when he fourteen and won a championship against the 73 win a warriors team. Also thankful now that he didn't leave because he left a piece of his heart in Cleveland has I promise school. So when you're looking at LeBron James whose total career. You have plenty be thankful for at the end of today nobles let's not be patty and it's where the tendency to be patty you have the support. The man who has witnessed greatness on many levels all right we'll say people have short term memory is today now. I don't know I really do and homes though I do have a cat was winning definitely. You got the cavs are there we go we've got the prediction for you today were McKay we appreciate it banks.

