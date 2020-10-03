Transcript for Led Zeppelin wins ‘Stairway to Heaven’ copyright lawsuit

Next Led Zeppelin has come out on top in a copyright lawsuit. Concerning their hit stairway to heaven a federal appeals court has ruled stairways opening at its heart it was not stolen from another record and rich spirit plane that went for the courts from a song called. For the group's two were together in the late sixties spears attorney has not said whether he'll appeal which could mean a trip to the Supreme Court.

