Transcript for Lindsay Ell on Keith Urban

When we Europe with Keith I remember Wendy and sound check for her but her checking horse as it is beginning to learn. The song icing it keeping graffiti you which by the way you were the top ten year old little indeed it's used to have solved and I would've said you're crazy. We were checking horses and Keith spent the next 45 minutes to jump down and be at peace action. And make sure that the sound and the IP section. Was pleased with these people pay the most of their tickets that they usually get the worst sound the right up front by the agency he's the next 45 minute and has sound check. Jumping up and stage and check in changing some things than jumping down. And making sure that they had it sounds like that is so cool he doesn't mean that keep them does not need to do that but he does he cares so much and he wants. The show for his fans to be as as good as it can be so being around him in just his presence and his band and crew. With such a wonderful learning experience for me it was like Ari and that is the bar is set then I think that's a pretty good direction issue for.

