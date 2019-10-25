Transcript for Luke Bryan on Opry Goes Pink

I tell yet. I don't get so easy in and I'll ask the manager who has. Who operate not months ago she knows rooted here at home. To operate. And subsidiaries and operas always alone and then and then we. Will enough so. England. Sorry you can find itself the but getting out here is always. Something that's Oman and gosh sour is going off the rails now one new opportunity. To you certainly. Operate obviously doing breast cancer awareness like. Thank you let's do it in thirty years I have wanted to see you on the first time op. My first operation. Via its yield stop and announced that he just walked out and brought a guitar. And an out wanted to do that for years I just want to. Just not have nobody except guitar or piano it's not so I was home go play guitar piano and I know abandoned. And so we just felt like a fun night to you do that that kind of show for me in and obviously. Our partner with operatives speak and think thankfully out not. You know no one in my close proximity and my family has had. I'll breast cancer. You know we've had friends down in Georgia in you know mostly in Nashville since being here to deal with it. But you know the big thing now written the big thing that I always notice is. The fans at my concerts. It has the sounds of you know their pinks. Last chemo treatment today beaten breast cancer and that always something. That visual is always something currently show.

