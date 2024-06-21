One man’s mission to promote next gen of South Asian artists

ABC News’ Phil Lipof speaks with artist Jay Sean as he paves the way for South Asian artists across the music industry with his new music label, 3AM Entertainment.

June 21, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live