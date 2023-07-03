Manuel Garcia-Rulfo: 'I'm very blessed, very happy to have this opportunity'

ABC News’ Kayna Whitworth spoke with actor Manuel Garcia-Rulfo about the latest season of Netflix’s “The Lincoln Lawyer” and the film “Pedro Páramo,” a screen adaptation of a literary classic.

July 3, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live