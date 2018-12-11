Transcript for Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee dies at 95

Well to his many fans Stanley was a real life superhero his real name was Stanley Martin Lieber was born in Manhattan in 1922 the child of immigrants. Staley died today at the age of 95 but not before leaving behind a comic book empire known simply. As marvel and it was a moral Atlanta ten reporter sandy Kenyon turning was more on the man and the legend sandy. Dave so right the marvel universe. By the way Stan Lee. Grew up in the Bronx he took just the first part of his lasting peace whose professionally and as Stanley. Who have got a big mark on American popular culture. What's remarkable is that so many super heroes came from the mine to one man and his collaborators. Black panther. Spider-Man. The Hulk. Ironing. Fuller even answer me. It all began with the fantastic full we're forgotten Howard for a reason. Stanley was asked to respond to the resurgence of arch rival DC comics. Who orchestrated a revival in the 1950s the fantastic four please respond to these to his justice Lee. And groups of super hero's proved in part of the standing latest. Think X-Men. We revive the character from the 1940s when she pushed the game. Captain America. We have the best man. Today we take these mega blockbusters for granted but at the time to see so many super heroes sharing comic book pages. Was in a word thrilling. But these new innovation was to give his superpower characters very human flaws I'm. And he was often his own best sales his personal charisma earned him a spot with the rest of the stars in semantic Hollywood's Chinese they. And he clearly loved his cameos in the marvel movies the movies gave his character's new life for generations and won't. Ninth gave leave plenty of victory laps legal disputes marred his last years but as painful as they were heard nothing could take away his placed in Hollywood history. As the fountain head. So much. American culture. What happens. He's attacking. To them since the watts. Black panther was the first black superhero in mainstream American comic book Stanley created him in 1966. Has reaction against stereotypes he saw as demean. Today Marvel Comics is owned by Disney parent company of ABC seven. And today Disney's chairman Bob Iger released a statement saying in part Standley was as extraordinary as the characters he created a superhero. In his own right. Surely true today and let's home my goodness I like so many others I grew up poll reading is comic books and it just form my love of literature and now. So many new generation as well. No kidnap.

