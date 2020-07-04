Transcript for How ‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire’ became a TV phenomenon: Part 1

The screaming. The ratings. 20 years of a television phenomenon. And it's back. A new "Who wants to be a millionaire?" With Jimmy Kimmel hosting and welcoming a legend. Jimmy and Regis. A look where cameras never go. There's more L.E.D.S than a Las Vegas night club. The hosts. The contestants. I really need you. I wanted to let you know I'm going to win the $1 million. Our first woman is a millionaire! A real story like "Slumdog millionaire." As a new "Celebrity millionaire" debuts. And a new app means you could be a millionaire, too. "Celebrity millionaire" hosted by me, Jimmy Kimmel, will be, "A," a huge hit? Is that your final answer? Now, Chris Connelly. Name something that everyone wants to be. "A," a firefighter. "B," royalty. "C," on vacation. "D," a millionaire. In 1999, "D" became everyone's final answer. He just won $1 million. Let's play "Who wants to be a millionaire?" Nice to see you. Come on. It ought to be "Who doesn't want to be a millionaire?" It's not surprising that people are interested in this program. Everyone said, a primetime quiz show? Are you crazy? Well, consider end of the century American TV watching, so fragmented. Sitcoms in the living room, "Sopranos" in the study, sports in the den, music videos upstairs. It was time for one thing to rule them all. But could the program that would reunite families really be a game show? People forget in the 1950s this is a foundation of American television, the idea of the prime time quiz show. "$64,000 question." "Twenty one." The 1950s were the heyday of these big-money prime time programs. Later celebrity-enhanced game shows filled the bill in the 1960s. "I've got a secret." "What's my line." But this was new, a prime time game show, scheduled like it was the olympics, airing night after night after night. "Who wants to be a millionaire?" Would be the first U.S. Game show with a million-dollar top prize, and be hosted by a beloved daytime TV personality. I think the time is right for a big-time quiz show. They want to be a millionaire in their fantasies, and here's a chance to become a millionaire in a matter of moments, and so I think that's the underlying reason for the success of the show. You just won $1 million! The wins would be exhilarating, and the tension would be irresistible. Final answer? Final answer. I'm a fat man, Regis. My heart can't take it. I'm just trying to help you sweat off a few pounds. Okay, final answer? Final answer. That'd be just one of the catch phrases with the lifelines everyone grew to depend on. 50/50. Computer, please take away two of the wrong answers. Leaving one wrong one and the correct one. Ask the audience. 66% of them feel that way. And perhaps the most famous. I think I'd like to phone a friend. What's up? All the pressure is on you. Okay. You're what's up. Every week it was just so exciting to tune in, and see the cliffhangers. 30 million viewers each night, through two weeks-long sessions in 1999. It's not too bad a schedule. It sounds tough, but for a pop culture icon like me? Nothing. Reuniting families in front of their home screens. Who wants to look like Regis Philbin? Suddenly, the host of the trend-setting game show is setting fashion trends too. The sudden prime time stardom suited Regis like his on-trend monochrome shirt and tie combos. All solid colored ties, solid colored shirts, you can see them right here. Put this on. You feel like giving away a million dollars. You know why? Because you feel like a million dollars. Was there merch? Of course there was. T-shirts, toys, and video games, too, for sale. It's "Who wants to be a millionaire," the handheld game. Its cultural impact resonated, including sketches on "Saturday night live." For $200. I'm good. I think I'm going to fold up the shop. I'm sorry? Fold up the shop, take my $100, go back to West Virginia and plan my family's future. "Millionaire" was on for 20 years, and every host in daytime had their own personality. After Regis' reign, 11 years with Meredith Viera in the chair, and then, Cedric the entertainer. Terry crews. And Chris Harrison. Let's play "Who wants to be a millionaire?" You have to be a therapist, a referee, a host. You have to do it all. Now, two decades after it began in prime time, TV watching families may need a show to unify them again. So what better time for Jimmy Kimmel to succeed Regis Philbin as host of a brand-new incarnation of "Celebrity what who wants to be a millionaire? Creator Michael Davies is back in the producer's chair, where, for him, not much as changed. Pressed one at a time. I haven't produced this show in ten years. It all started flooding back. And here we are. Behold. I'm going to take you on a tour of our glamorous, multimillion-dollar set. I can't wait. I'm super excited. Even with all the problems going on. I just think it's such an important time for this show. It's such great family entertainment. We come in the round. One of the problems with that is whenever you enter the stage, you can enter in any of the three voms. You never really know where you are. Let there be light. Yeah. That's pretty. L.E.D was really a marvelous invention. Oh, there we go. That's the pretty stuff. The reality is we're still really learning everything that this set can do. It's like buying a new ferrari, taking it out of the dealership, having to be a little careful for the first few hundred miles. 21 years later, we have 21-year-later technology. We have a floor that lights up, screens, logos, lighting moves, video throughout the entire show. I am sitting in Jimmy's seat, the seat from where Jimmy hosts and gives away millions of dollars of ABC's money to worthy charities. Okay, crossing now from the host seat to the contestant hot seat. This is where the whole feeling gets suddenly very, very different. I feel the music come in. I feel the lighting change, and I sort of feel the entire pressure of the entire world is upon me. This has been our set. Now, let's play "Who wants to be a millionaire?"

