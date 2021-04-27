Ming-Na Wen talks all new ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Star Wars series

ABC News’ Will Reeve speaks with actress Ming-Na Wen about her latest adventure as the elite mercenary Fennec Shand from a galaxy far, far away.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live