Transcript for Missy Elliott releases new EP entitled ‘Iconology’

Missy Elliott shocked the music world overnight with a surprise release of her new project called technology. As. The surprise release was missy Elliott's first project in almost fifteen years. Coming days before she receives MTV's video vanguard award MTV also unveiled. A pop art museum in Norman hand celebrate the rappers decades long fantastic career tech museum. Sold out in sixty seconds Tony. Is awesome I love those green it's the it's there.

