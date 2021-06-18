Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx: 'Was I gonna be the guy in a coffin or be the guy on stage'

ABC News' Kayna Whitworth speaks with M&ouml;tley Cr&uuml;e&rsquo;s Nikki Sixx about his troubled childhood, rock stardom, drug addiction and new memoir, &quot;The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx.&quot;

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live