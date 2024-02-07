Multi-platinum recording artist MAX on upcoming new album

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke with rising pop artist MAX about his career in music, the birth of his daughter, and his new album "Love in Stereo" releasing this Friday.

February 7, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live