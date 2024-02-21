Multiple Beatles biopics getting big screen treatment

John, Ringo, Paul and George will get the chance to take lead in the next Beatles project. Each member will get his own bio-pic set to hit theaters in 2027. Sam Mendes will direct all four films.

February 21, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live