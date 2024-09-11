Natasha Rothwell on new comedy and overcoming loneliness

ABC News’ Trevor Ault speaks with award-winning actor and creator Natasha Rothwell about her new comedy series “How to Die Alone” and understanding the difference between "alone and lonely."

September 11, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live