NBA legend Dwyane Wade on 'The Barber of Little Rock'

Dwyane Wade is the producer of the Oscar-nominated documentary, "The Barber of Little Rock." Joining him is the subject of the film, Arlo Washington.

March 10, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live