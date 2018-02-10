NBA set to ban Kanye West's sneakers, report says

The NBA will likely ban Kanye West's highly anticipated Adidas basketball sneaker this season due to the shoe's design, ESPN reported Monday.
0:29 | 10/02/18

Transcript for NBA set to ban Kanye West's sneakers, report says
Kanye West's first a deed is basketball sneaker may be banned by the NBA before they ever hit the court. The problem is being reflective material on the heel sources tell ESPN that the panel could be a distraction to spectators in the arena and viewers watching on television. The new easy sneakers are expected to debut during the 2018 when he nineteenth season but still no word yet on the price for white or suspect it will be expensive. Looks like my son's plight of Skechers they go after that I sent him.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

