Netflix hit “Adolescence’ shines light on teen boys in crisis

The new series is shining a spotlight on what has become a dangerous mix for many boys these days – social isolation and social media.

March 24, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live