Nikki Glaser on her HBO comedy special and viral Netflix moment

ABC News’ Trevor Ault spoke with comedian Nikki Glaser about her success on Netflix’s “The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady” and her new HBO Max special, “Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die."

May 16, 2024

