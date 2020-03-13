Notable celebrities contract novel coronavirus

Actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson are in quarantine following their COVID-10 diagnosis, while athletes Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Daniele Rugani have all tested positive.
0:58 | 03/13/20

