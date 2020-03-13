Now Playing: Matthew Morrison performs ‘Friend Like Me’

Now Playing: Matthew Morrison speaks out on Broadway going dark amid coronavirus

Now Playing: Grace VanderWaal has a quirky thing in common with her ‘Stargirl’ role

Now Playing: Philadelphia Orchestra streams performance for free

Now Playing: Highly anticipated movies’ release dates put on hold indefinitely amid coronavirus

Now Playing: Tom Hanks and his wife share update with throwback movie line

Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Hot List: Gloria Gaynor shows everyone how to ‘survive’ the coronavirus

Now Playing: American entertainment industry shutting down

Now Playing: ABC News All Access: Thursday, March 12, 2020

Now Playing: Broadway's 'Come From Away' performs on ‘SSK’

Now Playing: Regina Hall talks ‘Scary Movie,’ Women Crush Wednesday and more

Now Playing: Michael, Sara and Keke take on the grocery bagging champ

Now Playing: The Internet Always Wins: Keke's favorite tweet, tinfoil cat and more

Now Playing: Michael Strahan talks about walking away from football

Now Playing: What will be Michael, Sara and Keke's legacy?

Now Playing: ‘Bachelor’ Barb spawns a new dating term

Now Playing: Lauv performs new single ‘Modern Loneliness’

Now Playing: Stars of ‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ talk about new Freeform series