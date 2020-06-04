Now Playing: Tennis great Roger Federer offers a glimpse of how he's keeping in shape

Now Playing: Wimbledon canceled amid global coronavirus outbreak

Now Playing: Hula hoop record holder shows off social distancing skills

Now Playing: Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom expecting a baby girl

Now Playing: Kobe Bryant to be inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame

Now Playing: Regis Philbin visits new 'Millionaire' studio for reboot with Jimmy Kimmel

Now Playing: Binge This: Binge-worthy entertainment for the weekend

Now Playing: Jane Fonda joins TikTok, revives 'The Jane Fonda Workout'

Now Playing: Inside the new set for ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ celebrity special

Now Playing: Remembering singer Bill Withers

Now Playing: Florida sheriff discusses influx of new tips in ‘Tiger King’ case

Now Playing: Celebrating Alec Baldwin on his 62nd birthday

Now Playing: Dwayne Johnson sings 'You’re Welcome' while washing hands with daughter

Now Playing: Sara Bareilles says she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and is now recovered

Now Playing: Take it from Yeardley Smith, AKA Lisa Simpson: ‘Opportunity is a gift’

Now Playing: Jordan Fisher performs ‘For Forever’ on ‘GMA’

Now Playing: Jordan Fisher shares how he’s keeping in touch with ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ castmates

Now Playing: Meghan Markle makes her Disney debut in powerful documentary ‘Elephant’