Transcript for By the Numbers: Rihanna now a billionaire

Billionaire club now has a new member has music's aren't entrepreneur Rihanna crosses into it'll eat territory we take a look. By the numbers Rihanna is now worth an estimated one point seven billion dollars according to Forbes making her the wealthiest female musician. In the world that also puts her at number two right behind Oprah has the richest female entertainer definitely not a whole list pleased to be. The vast majority of Rihanna as well does not come from her music did actually skyrocketed with the 2017. Launch of fame teen beauty her cosmetics brand. It's an inclusive beauty line it caters to women of all skin tones from its foundation offered in fifty shades of color. Under the umbrella. Rihanna owns 50% of Fenty beauty valued an estimated one point four billion dollars and growing. Her 30% stake in the savage by Fenty lingerie line is worth another estimated 270. Million dollars. Grigory social media Hollywood nearly 103 million followers on both Twitter as well as in history and it certainly helped to build a success of her brands. A better booming business success has one downside. 2016 was actually the last year that Rihanna dropped a new album leaving fans asking her. Please don't stop the music but embryonic can still take a vow. And remember if you want to get to where she is one day you'll have to work work work work work work and for those super astute Rihanna fan since this is by the numbers. I mentioned there were five references to Rihanna songs incorporated into the second.

