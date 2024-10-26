By the Numbers: World Series mania!

Two storied franchises duke it out for the 12th time, but the Dodgers and Yankees haven’t faced off like this since 1981. The money expended to get to this point is tonight’s By the Numbers.

October 26, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live