Transcript for Oscars preview: The woman behind the show's voice

Finally rid take a look at the Oscars up. A lot of announcements going and but this story focuses on who is doing the announcing grameen approved as an Hollywood. With this unique story remain a normally when we talk about the Oscars and people involved it's about the nominees and it's about the host. Think you're taking a look at the actual announcers explain why. Well that press them honest tell you where here in Hollywood and friend Adobe theater this is ready Oscars and it's take place on Sunday. They've closed the roads construction has started. Bleachers there he takes so little people to put on this production people at. You wouldn't think when you're watching the show on Sunday night one of those is Randy Thomas he is the voice of the Oscar as he's been doing this sense than nine easily caught up with her. On how she prepares for announcing on those names making sure he pronounces everyone's names correctly. Take a listen. Advice. Greg can come Kate Disco. And contrition Janie. I was a disc jockey on the radio. And back in the day when I started in radio. There was only one woman on the air because I came out of that air with their all the guys review each case it if you tried to get on a radio station. That had a woman. They would say. Thank you we're good we have a one that was from radio where I was invited to audition. For the Oscars and in 199365. Academy Awards I became the first line in history to announce the show. Ladies and gentlemen here is our money for the fourth consecutive year. Billy what. Content and please take your seats that show is about to begin. So why wait to see my script are not allowed to talk about anything that icy. You got the winner is enough scripts you know. Now we have the nominee is and I have a script supervisor that sits with me right in the chair you're sitting in. And we will work we have our our monitor. We have our microphone. And we watched the show together. We listen to the pre center saying who just one. And the Oscar goes to. Emma Stone. She has written. Five however many nominees there are each winner walk up copy. And now still goes to. Allison Janney. I hate and had the little facts of a factor toy get out exactly how many nominations. They were written. Miller Hirsch alone Ali green book before I actually read something live on the air. I will actually read that line out loud. Not on the microphone he just before I say and act yeah out because I think there's like a muscle memory to what you're saying yeah. Diana Randy is also the voice of ABC's Nightline she's the first female to voice that he's also the first thing out of ways to sag awards. And its colonies so she's breaking a lot of new Bratton L and it's understandable to see why she has the best to get through Mina had she'd do it I now. What Ritter tips anything that no aren't you know continue to drink. I mean she's just sugar for the month before because that helps keep your immune system strong I didn't know that and I guess that leads cup sugar from my light no way I write she can haven't announced any other terrorists not for me apparently. Ironing and who got from Hollywood we appreciate your meaning thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.