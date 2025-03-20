The Power of Music: Wyclef Jean inspires Bronx students through sound

Wyclef Jean shares the power of music with Bronx students encouraging them to explore their talents and surprising them with instruments to create new possibilities in their musical journeys.

March 20, 2025

