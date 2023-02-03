Prime Playlist artists up for Grammy Awards

ABC News’ Phil Lipof looks back at his conversations with four artists nominated for Grammys this weekend who were featured in the ABC News Live “Prime Playlist” series.

February 3, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live