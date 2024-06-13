'Queer Eye' cast reveals what they told Kamala Harris at the White House

ABC News' Elizabeth Schulze speaks with Karamo Brown and original "Queer Eye" cast member Carson Kressley about progress this Pride Month and combating political apathy for the presidential election.

June 13, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live