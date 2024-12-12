Ray Romano on new role in the killer new dark comedy series 'No Good Deed'

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with actor Ray Romano and Liz Feldman, the creator of Netflix’s new real estate murder series, “No Good Deed,” on how they balanced drama and humor to make a killing.

December 12, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live