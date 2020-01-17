Transcript for Richard Pryor is diagnosed with multiple sclerosis: Part 11

Hello, Richard. Richard! Richard! There's a whole period of years where he becomes incredibly thin. I think I was the first person he told after that he was diagnosed. He said, I have M.S. He continued to work for another three or four years. He'd shake a little, he had trouble walking. And that's when basically his motion picture career ended. Richard. Hey, Richard! How are you? The party was over. The big checks were not coming in anymore. The piles of cocaine were gone. I believe he wanted to be able to look at his life and feel good about it. So in '95, '96, he went back to the comedy store. There was still the spirit of Richard Pryor inside of there. One way or the other. Like gills on a fish, being on that stage was what mattered to Richard. Richard Pryor died this afternoon of a heart attack at his home in California. He was 65. I know I'm hard to get along with. I know that because I might wake up in the morning and go, hey, wake up. What was that You said last February? I love watching Richard Pryor. He seemed like somebody who would be walking around here now. You know what I mean? He was that ahead of his time. If you see the comedy of Chris rock or Dave Chappelle or Eddie Murphy, he set the stage for modern comedy. This is an election year. We got to be serious. Every able-bodied African-American must register for a legal firearm. As I watched young comics come up and rise, everybody has a little twinkle of that Richard Pryor. He kind of inspired me to look for the funny in the least funniest moments of my life. Laughter is great medicine, right? And so in that way, Richard Pryor was a great doctor. If I can turn my pain into joy -- That's what I want. That's the art of humor. To laugh is great. It's one of the greatest things there is. Somebody can make you laugh, you will remember that person. I do. I remember people that make me laugh all the time. Today, I wonder what Richard Pryor would be doing today. You can't joke. You can't say -- Politically correct. Pbht. I think a PC be damned, Pryor in this time would have been able to say anything he wanted to say because there was truth behind it. I don't think he would have had to change a damn thing. The legacy of Richard Pryor is -- I hope it's the courage to search for truth in comedy, and there are very few people who are willing to make that journey. Whatever you feel about me when you see me right now is the truth and don't ever forget it. Just look at me with your heart.

