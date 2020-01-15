Transcript for Richard Pryor’s wife, friends recall the day Richard Pryor set himself on fire

I saw Richard. Just only a few hours before he is very thought. It was completely. Out of his mind this am was there Andy and I says he's gonna hurt himself and they basically cook food mean. To get out here. My walk down I knew it was gonna hurt himself he said I made my mind. He called me in Hawaii he pointed me to come to Los Angeles and cops and drugs for him and I CNN. Wasn't Dudek couldn't do it can he talked about it I can't go online I mean haven't slept for 459 aids it was Knoll. Reality. None zero gone. He should and he was just going to kill and at the pipe in one hand and torch. It was Duncan's torch into the rum bottle. He was so addicted at this point we couldn't put the pipe down he couldn't put to Georgetown either because you didn't want to miss hit if the torch was still linked in any way hot even into a bottle double. It we were looking at some specials they were talking about Vietnam. And who was looking at the moment that touts itself in gasoline. At that point. Message to reject look at this man its commitment. Fashion he said he didn't even flinch. From us. Few hours later. He caught on fire them. What he told me happened with the team just like a 180 proved wrong. Reporter all over himself they live in self and fired political. I didn't hear scream and nothing from this. System although points coming down. I could look out his bedroom window and see which is running pounds won't drive. Do you know why you. I was running because I do or die sit down that's when right now. They'll float close. Suicide attempt. Very very. Six while drugs. They only found out that reason it didn't kill him on the spot is because he had 23 grams of cocaine. So he feels the pain.

