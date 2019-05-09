Transcript for Riley Green's fitness routine

Yes. What was that you work now. B list sports it was. You work actors who make you the don't write that book was plus or do it loses less. Probably roots stage days'. Notice this the lack of sleep mr. Lugar hopefully this important thing. Well. We'll look soon do you work out. In an us well. Her brother work way. Drake is most often expressive he can't make yourself in the plant and messages get she's she's got to go to your view me you death. There's no robberies. Certainly could rise. Oh for a legitimate Lucas actually get motivated for all he's what is wrong.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.