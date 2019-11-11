Transcript for Ryan Hurd says wife Maren Morris has ‘got the itch’ to win more CMAS

What will your red carpet attire. He. I wish I could give you a name but I haven't quite figured out so. We have to. Coordinate very carefully so basically I did like eight. Fittings. And then whatever Marion picks I have a suit picked up for that so. But I like that stuff now man it's been fun alike I got to where. It's where some cool stuff and I've enjoyed the suiting part of this job a little bit more and and I mean the CMA award as the biggest neither humans so. Which is an honor to be a part of it Narnia to walk the carpet was Meriden. Yeah I'm really excited about whatever I get to where. It is the biggest night of the year and your wife happens to be the most nominees. Most known as is the smallest nominee. Who's the most common that it has the look at what's it like behind the scenes when you guys find out the nominations were where you've got they always have. And so early in the morning there were usually sleeping. So it's always fun moment she's she's deserves it and she made but I think is the best album of the year so. All that stuff I think is his assist really validated to her to everybody that worked on it people like these cuts are ripe for it. Producers. It's Jesus really excited man that you should be. Theres a pretty big. Number of C amazed that already limit your it's right. This woman just mine which is only I want Scott means that there's a lot trophies and lot of plaques we have a lot. Between two us we got a lot of gold records and a lot of stuff on the wall that we really are proud. But yet just this once the amendments is ready to add she's kind of got that it's I think. I think I think that's definitely gonna happen on Wednesday. Probably your greatest collaboration and yet to come sometime next year and then baby boy heard. I was excited about it and we're so proudly at such an awesome year that this is just I don't know this is better than anything else that we could ever. Imagine musically you know I mean so this is new for both of us we have no idea overdue and I especially don't but I'm really excited about learning and it's just every single day is is just. Kind of a eye opening thing and it's it's been so fun. Are you guys I guess you're tossing around names pick it up nurseries that back out of name. Can't talk about yet but I don't know when we're gonna say it Reilly on their own. I don't know we're not good at secrets so little prizes we got on Twitter something boats. Yeah it's it's all just. The student yeah we have to figure was kits what he's stuck. I visit this so much that goes into it but it's all fun right so like especially the first time I feel like it's. As loses so much learning in and we don't have any anything compared to either good or bad so I think it's so everything that we we do is brand new to us through route through.

