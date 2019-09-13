Transcript for Sam Smith changes pronouns to they/them

While an emotional statement from Sam Smith as a singer is changing prone ounce 27 year old now wants to be referred to with a prawn and they are of them. Rather that he or ham. In a post on answer Graham Smith says they've quote decided to brace myself. For who I am inside and out and says I hope you can see me like I see myself Smith came out its non buying Harry earlier this here.

