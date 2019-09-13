Sam Smith changes pronouns to they/them

More
The singer came out as gender nonbinary earlier this year.
0:26 | 09/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sam Smith changes pronouns to they/them
While an emotional statement from Sam Smith as a singer is changing prone ounce 27 year old now wants to be referred to with a prawn and they are of them. Rather that he or ham. In a post on answer Graham Smith says they've quote decided to brace myself. For who I am inside and out and says I hope you can see me like I see myself Smith came out its non buying Harry earlier this here.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:26","description":"The singer came out as gender nonbinary earlier this year. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"65602904","title":"Sam Smith changes pronouns to they/them","url":"/Entertainment/video/sam-smith-pronouns-theythem-65602904"}