‘Scream VI’ star Melissa Barerra: ‘Ghostface can come from anywhere’

ABC News' Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with actress Melissa Barrera about “Scream VI,” the latest installment in the slasher franchise, and pushing the genre through more diverse on-screen representation.

March 13, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live