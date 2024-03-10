Sean Wong talks 'Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó'

Sean Wong is nominated for an Oscar for best documentary short for his film "Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó." ABC News' Chris Connelly talks with Wong and the film's subjects, his grandparents.

March 10, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live