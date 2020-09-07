New series pairs strangers and challenges them to talk about race and bias

More
Jesse Williams, host of "The Look Back," discussed the new series, which focuses on tough and enlightening conversations about race in America.
4:51 | 07/09/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New series pairs strangers and challenges them to talk about race and bias

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:51","description":"Jesse Williams, host of \"The Look Back,\" discussed the new series, which focuses on tough and enlightening conversations about race in America.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"71674451","title":"New series pairs strangers and challenges them to talk about race and bias","url":"/Entertainment/video/series-pairs-strangers-challenges-talk-race-bias-71674451"}